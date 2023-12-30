WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. Google agreed Thursday, Dec. 28, to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit claiming that it continued spying on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private browsing” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google has agreed to settle a $5 billion privacy lawsuit alleging that it spied on people who used the “incognito” mode in its Chrome browser — along with similar “private” modes in other browsers — to track their internet use.

The class-action lawsuit filed in 2020 said Google misled users into believing that it wouldn’t track their internet activities while using incognito mode. It argued that Google’s advertising technologies and other techniques continued to catalog details of users’ site visits and activities despite their use of supposedly “private” browsing.

Plaintiffs also charged that Google’s activities yielded an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who thought they’d taken steps to protect their privacy.

The settlement, reached Thursday, must still be approved by a federal judge. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the suit originally sought $5 billion on behalf of users; lawyers for the plaintiffs said they expect to present the court with a final settlement agreement by Feb. 24.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community...
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
UPDATE: Missing Hurley man’s truck located in Alabama
South Mississippi Sunset Dec 27, 2023
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene
Judge orders special election for Pearl River County Tax Assessor and Collector after two...
UPDATE: Court finds two illegal votes, one missed vote in Pearl River County Tax Collector’s race

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Nov. 8,...
Judge blocks most of an Iowa law banning some school library books and discussion of LGBTQ+ issues
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
Authorities say Tamanika Woods was shot and killed after getting into a dispute at a...
Mother of 4 dies after ‘escalating dispute’ turns into shooting at McDonald’s
Growth, progress, and forward-thinking. These are the reasons why some George County schools...
Construction and expansions happening to select George County Schools