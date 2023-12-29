WLOX Careers
Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VIDOR, Tx. (KPLC) - The Vidor Police Department is investigating after a woman was found claiming to have been kidnapped from a bar in New Orleans and escaped.

Chief Rod Carroll says they received a call about a possible kidnapping victim near the 900 block of North Main Street around 7:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. He says the caller told them that a woman had approached him in the parking lot and asked him to call the police, saying that she had been kidnapped from a bar in New Orleans but had managed to escape.

The woman was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for the vehicle she says she escaped from which is described as a white 2010 - 2015 Cadillac Escalade pickup truck. The truck has three Cadillac rims with the rim on the driver’s side being a spare tire with a black rim.

Authorities are searching for the vehicle she says she escaped from which is described as a white 2010 - 2015 Cadillac Escalade pickup truck.(Vidor Police Department)

The Vidor Police Department asks anyone with information or who has seen this vehicle to contact them at 409-769-4561.

