Wingate denies emergency petition to block CCID court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge refused a request to block the implementation of a new court to handle cases originating in the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate denied a motion for a temporary restraining order or injunction pending appeal to block the court from going into effect January 1.

The court was created as part of H.B. 1020, which was passed by lawmakers earlier this year.

Judge Henry Wingate entered this minute entry denying a motion to block the implementation of a CCID court. (U.S. District Court Southern District of Mississippi)

Wingate announced the decision on Thursday, just a day after the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and others filed the emergency petition.

It’s unclear if the NAACP will appeal. The group intimated in its December 27 motion it would file an appeal with the U.S. Fifth Circuit if Wingate rejected the request.

“Absent one of these forms of relief from this court to maintain the status quo by the end of the day on Thursday, December 28, plaintiffs will be constrained to seek an emergency administrative injunction from the Court of Appeals on Friday, December 29, which is the last working day before the CCID court comes into existence.”

The December 27 motion represents yet another legal volley filed in a challenge to block the implementation of provisions of H.B. 1020. This motion refers to the creation of the CCID inferior court, which is slated to come into existence on January 1.

According to the legislation, the court would operate similarly to a municipal court and preside over matters originating within the CCID boundaries.

The judge would be appointed by the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, while the prosecutors would be appointed by the state attorney general.

Opponents argue the court violates the Fourteenth Amendment and that its appointments should be made by “locally elected and accountable officials” rather than state leaders.

NAACP sought several forms of relief, including an injunction preventing Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Chief Justice Michael Randolph from making their appointments, an order enjoining the potential appointments from taking office, or Greg Snowden and Liz Welch from taking any action to pay a new judge or provide a location for the court to meet.

The group also said Wingate could issue a temporary injunction pending appeal, to preserve the current status quo and “avoid irreparable harm from any violation of constitutional rights to equal protection of the law.”

Chief Justice Randolph said the NAACP’s motion was a “baseless attempt to circumvent” the District Court’s earlier rulings. On June 1, Wingate granted the chief justice’s request to dismiss him from the case, an order Wingate reaffirmed on December 20.

“Plaintiffs again seek extraordinary relief in the ninth hour to avoid this court’s ruling in order to ‘preserve the status quo,’” Randolph wrote. “The status quo is that the chief justice is dismissed and injunctive relief pending appeal has been denied.”

“The ‘status quo’ has involved plaintiffs mounting repeated and baseless filings for ‘procedural opportunities,’” he continued. “This practice is shameful and should not be tolerated.”

Officials with NAACP were not immediately available for comment.

