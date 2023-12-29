WLOX Careers
Unemployment rate under 3% in South Mississippi

Mississippi's latest unemployment figures show the state’s unemployment rate for November dropped to a record low.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security latest unemployment figures released on Thursday show the state’s unemployment rate for November dropped to 2.6%.

It’s the lowest rate for a single month since recording began in 1990. In October, the unemployment rate for the state was at 2.8%

In November of 2022, the statewide unemployment rate was at 3.5%.

Most of the lower six counties in South Mississippi were under 3% this month.

CountyUnemployment Rate in November
Harrison2.5
Jackson2.8
Hancock2.7
Pearl River2.5
Stone2.9
George3.2

George County is also on track to break a record. This is the first year ever where unemployment dropped under 4% in a single month.

Mississippi as a whole is on track to end the year with a record low for the average annual unemployment rate.

