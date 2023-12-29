Unemployment rate under 3% in South Mississippi
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security latest unemployment figures released on Thursday show the state’s unemployment rate for November dropped to 2.6%.
It’s the lowest rate for a single month since recording began in 1990. In October, the unemployment rate for the state was at 2.8%
In November of 2022, the statewide unemployment rate was at 3.5%.
Most of the lower six counties in South Mississippi were under 3% this month.
|County
|Unemployment Rate in November
|Harrison
|2.5
|Jackson
|2.8
|Hancock
|2.7
|Pearl River
|2.5
|Stone
|2.9
|George
|3.2
George County is also on track to break a record. This is the first year ever where unemployment dropped under 4% in a single month.
Mississippi as a whole is on track to end the year with a record low for the average annual unemployment rate.
