Unemployment rate under 3% in South Mississippi

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Employment Security latest unemployment figures released on Thursday show the state’s unemployment rate for November dropped to 2.6%.

It’s the lowest rate for a single month since recording began in 1990. In October, the unemployment rate for the state was at 2.8%

In November of 2022, the statewide unemployment rate was at 3.5%.

Most of the lower six counties in South Mississippi were under 3% this month.

County Unemployment Rate in November Harrison 2.5 Jackson 2.8 Hancock 2.7 Pearl River 2.5 Stone 2.9 George 3.2

George County is also on track to break a record. This is the first year ever where unemployment dropped under 4% in a single month.

Mississippi as a whole is on track to end the year with a record low for the average annual unemployment rate.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.