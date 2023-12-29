LIST: 2024 Mardi Gras parades, events schedule

MOSS POINT: Kings Parade, lineup at 10 a.m., parade at 1 p.m., will begin at South Gate Shopping Center at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Street and travel north to McInnis Street where it will pass City Hall before disbanding at the Riverfront District. Following the parade will be an afternoon of entertainment by 4 Real Show & Band on the lawn between City Hall and Riverfront Community Center. From 2-5 p.m., the lawn will be filled with music, food vendors and craft merchants, followed by the lighting of City Hall at 5 p.m.