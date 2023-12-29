LIST: 2024 Mardi Gras parades, events schedule
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mardi Gras season is just around the corner for South Mississippians and tourists alike. Not sure where to start? Here’s a list of all parades currently slated to take place:
Friday, January 5
- BILOXI: Annual 12th Night Celebration at Biloxi City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, January 6
- MOSS POINT: Kings Parade, lineup at 10 a.m., parade at 1 p.m., will begin at South Gate Shopping Center at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Street and travel north to McInnis Street where it will pass City Hall before disbanding at the Riverfront District. Following the parade will be an afternoon of entertainment by 4 Real Show & Band on the lawn between City Hall and Riverfront Community Center. From 2-5 p.m., the lawn will be filled with music, food vendors and craft merchants, followed by the lighting of City Hall at 5 p.m.
Saturday, January 20
- PICAYUNE: Krewe of the Pearl Parade starts at 2 p.m.
Saturday, January 27
- OCEAN SPRINGS: OS Elks Carnival Parade, starts at 1 p.m. in downtown Ocean Springs
- OCEAN SPRINGS: Krewe Unique Mardi Gras Parade, starts at 1 p.m.
- PASS CHRISTIAN: Pass Christian Carnival Association Parade, 1 p.m. The parade will now start on JP Ladner Road.
Saturday, February 3
- BILOXI: Children’s Walking Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Biloxi
- GAUTIER: Mardi Gras Tailgate Party, 2-9 p.m., 2800 Highway 90, featuring Unfazed Show & Band
- GAUTIER: Gautier Men’s Club Parade, 7 p.m., starts at the roundabout on Dolphin Drive, fireworks to follow
- LONG BEACH: Carnival Association of Long Beach Parade, 6 p.m.
Sunday, February 4
- WAVELAND: Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade, starts at 12 p.m., down Highway 90 in Waveland
- BILOXI: Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Point Cadet Pavillion
Friday, February 9
- OCEAN SPRINGS: 15th annual Ocean Springs Night Parade, presented by Ocean Springs Carnival Association, starts at 7 p.m., parade route begins on Front Beach, goes north on Porter Ave., turns left onto Washington Ave., then right onto Government St. The parade ends at the Ocean Springs School District Central Office on Holcomb Ave.
Saturday, February 10
- DIAMONDHEAD: Krewe of Diamondhead Mardi Gras Parade, starts at 12 p.m.
- PASCAGOULA: Jackson County Carnival Parade, 12 p.m.
- GULFPORT: Krewe of Gemini Carnival Day Parade, 2 p.m.
- BILOXI: Krewe of Neptune Night Parade, starts at 5:30 p.m. (airing on WLOX)
Sunday, February 11
- PASS CHRISTIAN: St. Paul Carnival Parade, 12 p.m.
- GULFPORT: Second Street Social Club Parade, 1 p.m.
- D’IBERVILLE: North Bay Association Parade, 1:30 p.m.
Monday, February 12
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Lundi Gras Parade, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, February 13
- BILOXI: Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade, starts at 1 p.m. (airing on WLOX)
- BAY ST. LOUIS: Krewe of Real People, 1 p.m.
Think we missed one? Send us an email at producers@wlox.com to give us a heads up!
Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.