Kids learn about deep-sea diving at the Mississippi Aquarium’s holiday camp

Kids ages 7 to 11 learned about deep sea diving and marine life at Camp Aqua at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Kids learned about deep sea diving and life under the sea at Mississippi Aquarium’s Camp Aqua this week.

It’s a camp for kids aged 7 to 11 who are still off for Christmas and New Year’s break.

Sea life experts showed demonstrations on how to take care of aquatic animals.

Campers also interacted with some of the equipment divers use while exploring underwater.

Public relations manager Nicole Martz said the goal is to teach the kids something new about marine life.

“Education is one of our three pillars here at Mississippi Aquarium, so its great to get these kids into classrooms and out in the different habitats and to meet with the different teams to learn about all the facets of the aquatic world and all the different career opportunities available at aquariums and institutions around the world,” Martz said.

Future camps are available on the aquarium’s website.

