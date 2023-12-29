WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Friday’s Forecast

wlox logo
wlox logo(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Freezing this morning across parts of South Mississippi. Hopefully you protected people, pets, and plants last night. Today we remain in the grip of a late December cold snap. Plan on temps staying chilly all day just like yesterday. The afternoon high temp will again only be in the 50s which is unusually chilly for South Mississippi even for winter. Friday evening will be chilly in the 50s and 40s. And then cold temps in the 30s will be possible again overnight tonight into Saturday AM with some parts of South Mississippi near or below freezing. So, it may be a good idea to protect people pets and plants again before bed tonight especially for inland areas north of I-10 like Wiggins, Vancleave, and Saucier. Saturday will be chilly and dry with highs in the 50s. Then briefly turning slightly less chilly for New Year’s Eve Sunday with highs in the 60s. Fireworks Sunday night still look nice and dry for South Mississippi. Rain showers could be arriving in South Mississippi from Texas and Louisiana between 3AM and 9AM Monday. As long as that rain doesn’t speed up, we should continue to expect dry conditions around midnight but it could be a close call.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
UPDATE: Missing Hurley man’s truck located in Alabama
South Mississippi Sunset Dec 27, 2023
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene
Judge orders special election for Pearl River County Tax Assessor and Collector after two...
UPDATE: Court finds two illegal votes, one missed vote in Pearl River County Tax Collector’s race
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother
Two brothers in Yazoo City find body inside family storage unit; fear it could be oldest brother

Latest News

WLOX LOGO
Freeze Warning tonight
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 28, 2023 10 p.m.
Freeze Friday and Saturday mornings, drought conditions improve
Eric's First Alert Forecast Dec 28, 2023
Freeze expected tonight across South Mississippi
A three-day cold snap will grip the Gulf Coast region in late December.
Late December cold snap grips the Gulf Coast