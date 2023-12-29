Construction and expansions happening to select George County Schools

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Growth, progress, and forward-thinking — these are the reasons why some George County schools are changing and expanding.

“We feel like that as long as we got things going on, as long as we’re building and improving the educational system in our county, then we feel like that we’re headed in the right direction for sure,” said George County School District Superintendent Wade Whitney.

The schools included in the current construction project are George County High School, currently getting new flooring, Central Elementary, which is structurally expanding, and Agricola Elementary, where construction was just completed on a gym addition including a concession stand and bathroom area.

Principal of George County High School, Sid Taylor, said the carpet in the school has been there since it opened in 1995. So, it was time for a change.

“Just a refreshing feel when you walk in the building,” said Taylor. “For one, aesthetically it looks so much better than the carpet. It looks cleaner, it’s fresher, it smells better in this building. When the students come in and the teachers come in, they’re walking into...it’s like a new school!”

Taylor said the flooring is set to be completely laid by the end of the school year.

Central Elementary is expanding its building due to the large growth in students the school has seen in recent years. Assistant Principal Kelly Huber said the expansion will also allow for designated computer classrooms.

“Right now, we have kind of floating computer labs that happen during enrichment,” she said. “So those teachers actually are not able to be in their classroom during their planning time because the students remain in the classroom.”

The construction for Agricola Elementary has been completed. It includes a new gym addition with a concession stand and restroom area.

Whitney said the cost of the project is approximated at $5 million, funded federally and by the district. He also said there are other projects planned for the near future, including a new $1 million culinary building being added to George County High School. That $1 million is not included in the current $5 million project.

