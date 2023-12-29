WLOX Careers
BREAKING: Missing Hurley man found dead in rural Alabama

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for 60-year-old Joseph Edwin Ladnier, who has not been seen since 8 a.m., December 24.(Marcia Hill)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Joseph Ladnier, 60, has been found dead on Chunchula Landfill Road in the Chunchula community of Alabama.

Family first reported Ladnier missing Christmas Eve morning. They say he left his Hurley home for his son’s house in Moss Point, but he never showed up.

Friday afternoon, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office released information about the belongings found in Ladnier’s truck, which was located Thursday evening in Chunchula, Alabama.

According to MCSO, Ladnier’s red 2004 Toyota Tundra was found backed into an abandoned driveway within the 9100 block of Chunchula Landfill Road. The truck was discovered by Mobile County Road and Bridge personnel.

MCSO detectives and the MCSO crime scene unit responded to the location. Authorities found several personal items inside Ladnier’s truck: a pillow, a computer bag with a laptop inside, $146 in cash and a pistol holder with no pistol.

Once inventory of the truck was completed, it was taken by a towing service to MCSO Property Division.

Members of Southern Star Search and Rescue also responded to the location. They conducted a search of the area using multiple canines, with the support of MCSO Special Operations Unit personnel.

The animals were able to track the scent of what they believed to be Ladnier to 8551 Chunchula Landfill Road.

The residence appeared to have electricity, but no one was inside. MSCO says it appeared to have been vacant for some time, and there was no evidence found inside that Ladnier had been there.

At around 2 p.m. Friday, authorities with MCSO confirm that Ladnier’s body was found near the area in which his truck was parked. The family has since been notified.

The cause of death is yet to be determined and the investigation is currently ongoing.

