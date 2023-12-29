Beau Rivage Resort & Casino prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local casinos are getting ready to ring in the new year at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

2024 will be celebrated in style with a string of three entertainment parties for guests and visitors.

“We at the Beau are all about tradition. We are coming in with our 25th year here. Without every year to tend to try to outdo ourselves and do things so this is an operation of doing things and also the history of the Beau Rivage and history of all the operations we have here,” said Harry Hall, Director of Beverage at the Beau Rivage.

Here’s what you can expect:

A Hollywood-themed party comes to the Black Cover and Top Golf Swing Suite. From 8 PM to 1 AM guests are invited for a night of music from DJ HYPHEE, craft cocktails, and party favors.

Next, in the Beau Rivage theatre, the Who’s Bad 20/20: Evolution of Pop will showcase a variety of music from over the years and decades.

“It’s $25 plus tax for our tickets. The Evolution of Pop we’re going to cover pop hits throughout all the fun decades. In addition to ringing in the New Year, we’re going to have a complimentary champagne toast,[’ said Hall.

Also, they’re taking it back to the 80′s with a Neon Party in 875. Party-goers are invited for a night with saxophonists to listen to the greatest hits of house band Trigger Proof.

“From country to hip-hop, to rock. New and old pop hits,” said Hall.

The good times aren’t only at the parties--Beau Rivage is closing out 2023 with quality cuisines from award-winning steakhouse BR Prime, Jai, Stall, Salt and Ivy, and the Buffet.

“On New Year’s Eve, we are featuring crab at the buffet. That will be $65.99. We’ll also have a $15 main lobster option add-on,” said Hall.

The Beau Rivage said they’re continuing to provide an engaging atmosphere for guests on the Gulf Coast.

