Year in Review: 2023 State Champions

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As another calendar year wraps up across the coast, plenty of teams brought home hardware in a number of sports in 2023.

Starting back in February at the lanes, the Long Beach girls took home the Class II bowling championship.

After that we’ll move to the mats, Vancleave and Ocean springs bringing home wrestling titles.

Vancleave in the individuals tournament and Ocean Springs in the duals tournament.

On the pitch, the St. Patrick girls came home with the class one title taking down tupelo Christian 6-0.

On the boys side Bay High took down North Pontotoc for its first soccer state title since 2012.

The Long Beach boys capped off the three peat taking down Lafayette for the Bearcats third state title in a row

Over at the big house the Harrison Central girls and the Biloxi girls notched state Final Four appearances, while the Picayune boys finished as the state runners-up.

In powerlifting, the Gautier girls took home the 5A title and the Ocean Springs girls took home the 6A title.

On the boys side, the Gulfport admirals took home the 6A powerlifting title.

In April D’iberville took aim to take home the Class III archery state championship.

As spring continued to bloom, St Stanislaus and Our Lady Academy took home the 3A tennis title.

On the links the Ocean Springs girls finished nine under par for their third state title in the last four years as they took home the 6A crown.

On the boys side St. Patrick won the 3A golf title while Gautier won the 5A title.

As April became May softball came out to play, George County took down Saltillo in the 5A title game as the Lady Rebels took home their first ever softball state title.

In June, four coast baseball teams hit the road to Pearl as two became back to back state title winners.

Resurrection swept West Union in two games to bring home their second 1A state title in a row.

Up in 5A East Central won a decisive game three against Saltillo to take home back to back titles for the first time in school history.

With that the athletic year came to a close, we moved through June and July students came back to school, Mississippi added in 7A, and once October rolled around, we were ready for another round of championships.

OLA took home the 3A volleyball state title over Alcorn central making it back-to-back state titles for the Lady Crescents and the schools 16th overall volleyball title.

From the court and into the pool, the Pearl River Central blue devils took home the Class II championship in swimming.

Golf was moved to a fall sport this year so a second round of golf champions were crowned as the Hancock girls, East Central girls, and OLA girls all took home state titles.

In cross country, the St. Patrick boys took home the 3A title, continuing a years long run of success for both the boys and girls cross country teams.

As football season made its way through the fall we saw plenty of action and memorable moments but for the first time in more than a decade a coast team was not represented in the state title games.

For the cheer teams though, three squads came home with hardware, Poplarville, West Harrison, and Vancleave coming home with cheer championships.

With that, it brings a close to the calendar year for 2023 with 26 state titles for coast teams.

As 2024 is right around the corner many more teams will have more great opportunities to succeed and shine at the highest levels.

