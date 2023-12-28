WHAT TO KNOW: Road closures set for NYE celebrations across the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cities across the Coast are gearing up for their New Year’s Eve celebrations- and that includes releasing road closures and other important information.

Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs is hosting their first-ever NYE ball drop, “The Drop on Government.”

Beginning at 2 p.m., Washington Avenue will close from Desoto Street to Bowen Avenue and Government Street will close from Washington Avenue to Bellande Avenue to set up the entertainment stage.

At 7 p.m., the Ocean Springs Police Department will extend the Government Street road closure to Kotzum Avenue. All side streets along the event footprint will also be closed.

“No Parking After 3:30 a.m.” signs will be placed along Washington Avenue (Desoto Street to Bowen Avenue) and Government Street (Washington Avenue to Bellande Avenue); “No Parking after 3:30 p.m.” signs will be placed on Government Street (Bellande Avenue to Kotzum Avenue) on the evening of Saturday, December 30, to prepare for the event.

“The event footprint will be hard barricaded at 7:00 p.m. Any vehicles remaining that are deemed a hindrance to the event will be towed immediately. There will be no parking on the city right-of-way on Government Street. The barricades will be removed after the event. Anyone who crosses the barricades will be apprehended by the Ocean Springs Police Department,” the city sent out in a press release.

Southbound traffic on Washington Avenue from US-90 will be re-routed via Desoto Street. Northbound traffic on Washington Avenue from Porter Avenue will be re-routed via Bowen Avenue. Westbound traffic on Government Street will be re-routed southbound on Kotzum Avenue.

“Roads will reopen at the discretion of the Ocean Springs Police Department. As always, it is at the discretion of local law enforcement as to whether it is in the interest of the public’s safety to add or remove a barricade,” the city wrote.

Bay St. Louis

The 5th Annual Oyster Drop will take over downtown Bay St. Louis Sunday night.

Bay St. Louis Police say road closures in the city will begin early Sunday morning. Beach Boulevard between Demontluzin Avenue and State Street will be closed around 6:30 a.m., as the stage will be set up in the roadway.

Beach Boulevard between State Street and Main Street will be closed after 6 p.m., as well as Beach Boulevard between Jody Compretta Drive and Court Street. Court Street, headed away from the water, will be a one way street with access to Municipal Parking Garage.

BSLPD says there will be several “NO PARKING” signs placed throughout the area the night prior, so don’t plan to leave your vehicle in these areas overnight.

Pascagoula

Main Street Pascagoula will hold their first-ever Anchor Drop the night of New Year’s Eve.

The city will be closing roads prior to this event. We will update this story with specific road closures once we receive more information.

