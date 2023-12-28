WLOX Careers
UPDATE: Missing Hurley man seen traveling in Alabama

Ladnier was first reported missing on Christmas Eve when he never showed up to his son's house in Moss Point.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released new details Thursday regarding the disappearance of 60-year-old Joseph Ladnier from Hurley.

Ladnier was first reported missing on Christmas Eve when he never showed up to his son’s house in Moss Point.

Authorities say Ladnier has since been seen traveling in the Wilmer community of Mobile County, Alabama.

Sheriff John Ledbetter told WLOX that officers are actively tracking Ladnier’s travels by collecting surveillance video footage from local businesses and homes throughout Mississippi and into Alabama.

“He may have traveled back into Mississippi or come back west or east,” Sheriff John Ledbetter said. “It’s unknown at this time.”

Ladnier was seen traveling on both Moffett and Tanner Williams roads.

He is driving a red, 2004 Toyota Tundra with a Mississippi disabled tag that reads: DB0034Q. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. He has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

“We haven’t found any evidence that would indicate that foul play was involved,” Sheriff Ledbetter said. “We’re not ruling it out, but it’s not something that we’re concentrating on right now.”

Sheriff Ledbetter says investigators are still keeping in close contact with the family, receiving updates from time to time.

“We just move as the evidence moves, and we ask - that whatever jurisdiction that the evidence comes in - for their law enforcement’s support,” Ledbetter added.

If you have information about Ladnier’s location, you are asked to come forward to help find answers.

You can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.

