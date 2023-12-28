Thursday’s Forecast

It’s a great morning to dress warmly and enjoy a hot breakfast along with a hot beverage. Temps are starting off in the chilly 40s and cold 30s. The sky should bring plenty of sunshine today. And by this afternoon, high temps will only make it to the 50s which would be below normal and would make today the coldest day of the month so far. A cold front that passed across our area last night is sending us into a multiday cold snap. Cold morning temps in the 30s with some spots near or below freezing can be expected for Friday and Saturday. These temps will be cold enough to damage plants and harm any people or pets that are exposed to the conditions... so be sure to put protections in place before bed tonight and again before bed tomorrow night. Dry weather will be the rule for pretty much the rest of the year. Then, late Sunday night into New Year’s Day Monday, rain showers return. Right now, the latest model trends still look good for any late night fireworks festivities but it’ll be a close call with some of the rain arriving between 3AM and 9AM Monday.

