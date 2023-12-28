WLOX Careers
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi

Eric's First Alert Forecast 12.27.23
By Eric Jeansonne
Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the saying goes, “Red sky at morning, sailor take warning. Red sky at night, sailor’s delight.” And delight it was!

South Mississippi was treated to a spectacular show Wednesday evening as the sky turned pink, orange and red at sunset.

Sunset in Biloxi captured by Alita Patrick
Sunset in Biloxi captured by Alita Patrick
Sunset in Bay St. Louis captured by Joe.
Sunset in Bay St. Louis captured by Joe.

Scroll through photos submitted through the WLOX Weather App

Why was the sunset so vibrant?

The colors were more vibrant than usual because of the unique position of the cloud deck over South Mississippi. A thin “conveyor belt” of clouds traveling with the jet stream was angled perfectly from southwest to northeast. Since the sun sets in the west, it allows for the sunlight to hit the bottom of the cloud deck directly, resulting in a splash of vibrant color.

Sunsets are typically red and orange because of the earth’s atmosphere. When the sun begins to sink below the horizon, sunlight must travel through a thicker slice of the atmosphere at a longer distance. Because red light has a longer wavelength, it can travel the distance. When the light hits an object like the bottom of a cloud, the red light is revealed.

Satellite Wednesday evening, Dec 27, 2023 reveals clouds position relative to sunlight.
Satellite Wednesday evening, Dec 27, 2023 reveals clouds position relative to sunlight.
Why sunsets are red
Why sunsets are red

