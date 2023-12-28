Revelers stocking up on champagne before New Year’s Eve

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, shoppers stocked up on champagne to celebrate the upcoming new year.

Bin 605 Wine and Spirits off Cowan Road in Gulfport is already selling lots of bottles for New Year’s Eve.

Since the holiday falls on Sunday, liquor stores will be closed across the state. Ben 605 general manager Connor Schwartz is urging customers to get their preferred beverage early.

He says some products are selling faster than others, but there are plenty of options to choose from in Ben 605′s new 5,000-square-foot location in Gulfport..

“Definitely champagne. There is always the classics of Moet Chandon and then there is the more inexpensive stuff too that’s just as important and just as good. You can get plenty of good value for fifteen to twenty dollars and still have a fantastic time,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz also reminded revelers to drink responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

