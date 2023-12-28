WLOX Careers
Patrons show mixed emotions on sacrificing liquor for ‘Dry January’

New Year’s Day is less than a week away, which means many Americans will be taking a break from alcohol.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - New Year’s Day is less than a week away, which means many Americans will be taking a break from alcohol.

The new year will kick off Dry January, a time in which patrons refrain from liquor for all 31 days of January. That’s why bartenders at the Juicy Caboosy in Long Beach are selling nonalcoholic cocktails.

Marygrace Hancock got a head start on her January alcohol sacrifice at the Juicy Caboosy on Wednesday. Hancock said she isn’t a big alcohol fan, and that people should consider giving it a month-long break.

“Fasting for a month is great,” Hancock said. “Think about your body. Drinking too much isn’t good for your body or for others around you.”

She said she’s seen how liquor can change lives in the worst way possible.

“I know people who have had health issues with that,” she said. “You know, failing kidneys or even just emotional and mental issues.”

Judy Dyer was also in the drink line. Dyer said letting go of alcohol is not a part of her New Year’s resolution.

“You know, when you get to be this age, you should be able to do what you want and drink when you want,” Dyer said.

Doctor Kerry Scott with Memorial Health said people who consume too much alcohol develop serious internal problems.

“Alcohol is very toxic to the liver,” Scott said. “They can have liver cirrhosis, some people come in with enlargement of the heart. Those are big things that happen with severe alcohol intake.

Studies show alcohol-related deaths rose more than 25% during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to medical professionals, taking a break from alcohol can help you sleep better and improve your metabolism.

People who don’t drink throughout January are more likely to avoid alcohol for the rest of the year. That’s why Dr. Kerry Scott is encouraging people across the region to take part in Dry January.

“It’s the time to recharge your mind, body and spirit,” he said. “You can swap things out for alcohol. I definitely encourage it. I’ve been doing that myself as well. Dry January does give yourself a break.”

