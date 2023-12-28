Missing Jackson County man last seen in Mobile County, AL

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Joseph Ladnier, 60, was last seen in the Wilma community of Mobile County, Alabama.

Ladnier’s family says they were able to trace his movements to Wilma by using surveillance video from businesses and homes on Tanner Williams Road.

His family says the fire department in Wilma is assisting in the search.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter says Ladnier’s disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but that they are actively searching for him.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for 60-year-old Joseph Edwin Ladnier, who has not been seen since 8 a.m., December 24. (Marcia Hill)

Ladnier was first reported missing on Christmas Eve when he never showed up to his son’s house in Moss Point.

If you have information about Ladnier’s location, please call Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or use their app P3 Tips.

