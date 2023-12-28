WLOX Careers
Late December cold snap grips the Gulf Coast

Morning freezing temps for many on Friday and Saturday
Temperatures will probably drop to near or below freezing for much of South Mississippi overnight into early tomorrow.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s winter, right? It’s supposed to be cold. Sure. But, freezing temperatures aren’t something that our region ever gets too used to.

A cold front passed across the Gulf Coast region on Wednesday and Thursday. This has set the stage for a multiday cold snap across our region as colder air flows toward the Gulf Coast all the way from Canada.

Afternoon temps on Thursday Dec 28 will only be in the 50s in South MS.
Afternoon temps on Thursday Dec 28 will only be in the 50s in South MS.(WLOX)
Afternoon temps on Friday Dec 29 will only be in the 50s in South MS.
Afternoon temps on Friday Dec 29 will only be in the 50s in South MS.(WLOX)
Afternoon temps on Saturday Dec 30 will only be in the 50s in South MS.
Afternoon temps on Saturday Dec 30 will only be in the 50s in South MS.(WLOX)

This cold weather will be perfect opportunity for those who received a new coat, scarf, or a pair of gloves as a Christmas gift. This is especially true if you plan to be out and about during the cold morning hours. Friday morning will bring temps ranging from the very cold upper 20s to the cold lower 30s. And Saturday morning will bring temps in the cold lower 30s.

Temps for inland areas north of I-10 like Wiggins, Saucier, and Vancleave are expected to drop...
Temps for inland areas north of I-10 like Wiggins, Saucier, and Vancleave are expected to drop into the upper 20s by early Friday AM. Meanwhile, for coastal areas like Bay St Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula, temps should drop to the lower 30s by early Friday AM.(WLOX)
Friday & Saturday bring morning freezing temps for many areas in South MS, especially inland...
Friday & Saturday bring morning freezing temps for many areas in South MS, especially inland north of I-10.(WLOX)

Plan on putting protections in place for people, pets, and plants. However, temperatures are not expected to become cold enough to damage pipes.

Follow these tips to protect people, pets, and plants from the cold. This particular freeze is...
Follow these tips to protect people, pets, and plants from the cold. This particular freeze is a light freeze and not a hard freeze so it is not expected to impact pipes.(WLOX)

“Parts of South Mississippi saw freezing temps last month,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday. “Sometimes, this means that the National Weather Service may not issue additional freeze alerts. So, it may be a good idea to put protections in place even if there is no official NWS cold weather alert in effect.”

Looking ahead to next year, temps will probably stay on the chilly side following a New Year’s Day cold front.

Temps over the next seven days should stay below normal overall. Only briefly less chilly on...
Temps over the next seven days should stay below normal overall. Only briefly less chilly on New Year's Eve Sunday and New Year's Day Monday.(WLOX)

