Late December cold snap grips the Gulf Coast
Morning freezing temps for many on Friday and Saturday
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - It’s winter, right? It’s supposed to be cold. Sure. But, freezing temperatures aren’t something that our region ever gets too used to.
A cold front passed across the Gulf Coast region on Wednesday and Thursday. This has set the stage for a multiday cold snap across our region as colder air flows toward the Gulf Coast all the way from Canada.
This cold weather will be perfect opportunity for those who received a new coat, scarf, or a pair of gloves as a Christmas gift. This is especially true if you plan to be out and about during the cold morning hours. Friday morning will bring temps ranging from the very cold upper 20s to the cold lower 30s. And Saturday morning will bring temps in the cold lower 30s.
Plan on putting protections in place for people, pets, and plants. However, temperatures are not expected to become cold enough to damage pipes.
“Parts of South Mississippi saw freezing temps last month,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Thursday. “Sometimes, this means that the National Weather Service may not issue additional freeze alerts. So, it may be a good idea to put protections in place even if there is no official NWS cold weather alert in effect.”
Looking ahead to next year, temps will probably stay on the chilly side following a New Year’s Day cold front.
