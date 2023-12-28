WLOX Careers
Judge orders special election for tax assessor in Pearl River County

Instant runoff voting, or ranked-choice voting, is an election method that’s not currently...
Instant runoff voting, or ranked-choice voting, is an election method that’s not currently allowed in South Carolina.(Live 5 News)
By Zach Mason
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Special Circuit Judge Jeff Weill, Sr. has ordered a special election for the Pearl River County Tax Assessor and Collector’s office, according to court documents sent to WLOX.

The judgment filed on Dec. 27 orders a special election for two precincts, Southside 1 and Picayune 2.

The document states the remaining precincts are validated, with the exception that one vote for Sandy Kane Smith in the Carriere 5 precinct will be added.

The order also vacates the election results pending the outcome of the special election, and no candidate will be sworn into office on January 1.

It’s now up to Governor Tate Reeves to schedule a date for the special election.

The current Tax Assessor and Collector, Gary Beech, will remain in office until the special election results are certified.

The runoff election for Pearl River County Tax Assessor and Collector happened on August 29. Sandy Kane Smith lost to Jo Lynn Houston by only three votes.

Voters can find their voting precinct on the secretary of state’s website.

