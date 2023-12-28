John, Ava most popular baby names in Mississippi for 2023, state says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - John has taken the top spot as the most popular baby name in Mississippi for 2023, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Ava remained the most popular name for baby girls, the state agency’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics reports.

The data comes from birth certificates issued in the Magnolia State since January 1.

John replaces James as the most popular name for parents of baby boys this year, while James fell to second place.

Ava, meanwhile, has remained the most popular name for baby girls for two years in a row, according to birth certificate data.

Other notable entries on the list include Maverick, which catapulted from the No. 24 spot in 2022 to No. 16 this year.

Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, was often referred to as the "Maverick" for crossing party lines. John is the most popular boys' name this year, while the name Maverick grows in popularity. (The Associated Press)

A new entry on this year’s list is Legend, which ties with Samuel as the 19th most popular name for boys.

On the girls’ side, Journee jumped from the No. 24 spot, moving up to No. 14.

However, Nova went down, going from the fourth-most-popular name in 2022 to the eighth-most-popular in 2023.

It's unclear if parents are naming their daughters Nova after the iconic muscle car. (Trumann Police Dept.)

Chloe, meanwhile, remains more popular with Mississippi parents than Khloe.

But Khloe does appear to be catching up, claiming the No. 20 spot on the 2023 list, two spots behind the more traditionally spelled version of the name.

Khloe did not make the list last year.

A full listing of the names is below:

Ranking Baby boys Baby girls 1 John Ava 2 James Amelia 3 William Olivia 4 Elijah Charlotte 5 Noah Harper 6 Liam Elizabeth 7 Waylon Emma 8 Mason Mary 9 Grayson Nova 10 Asher Evelyn 11 Levi Ella 12 Kingston Brooklyn 13 Henry/Michael Kinsley 14 Josiah Emery/Journee 15 Oliver Layla 16 Maverick Autumn 17 Lucas Serenity 18 Thomas Chloe/Ellie/Ivy/Millie 19 Legend/Samuel Naomi 20 Wyatt Khloe 21 Walker Paisley 22 Benjamin/Noah/Christopher/Jackson/Nolan Skylar 23 Carter Anna/Hazel 24 Aiden/Ezra Nevaeh/Sadie/Willow 25 Hudson Addison

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.