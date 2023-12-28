Home and Forgotten: The fight continues part 2

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “I left everything I had known from being 18 on and the rest of the world went on,” Crystal Sewell said as she reflected on her time in the service.

Brandi Miles, another Coast veteran, said she had to find a new meaning for her life when she left the military. “For so many years, I had a purpose, to serve my country and defend and when you get out, you don’t have that purpose anymore and you’re not serving in any way,” Miles said.

Pausing your life to pursue a military career and redefining your purpose in civilian life is a struggle for 47 percent of veterans who served during the post 9/11 era, according to the pew research center.

The transition out of military life can be crippling for those who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Dr. Kimberly Tartt-Godbolt is Associate Chief of Staff for the Behavioral Health Services for the Gulf Coast VA. She says while the common symptoms of PTSD are nightmares and flashback, the lesser-known symptoms are the ones that can affect a soldier’s adjustment to civilian life.

“Some of the things people are less aware of that happened with PTSD is sort of a numbing effect, feeling life is happening while you are behind a glass,” said Tartt Godbolt.

“A Lot of times they don’t associate that with PTSD because the top things people think about are those nightmares and flashbacks but not the avoidance and wanting to stay with themselves.”

Brandi Miles was in the Mississippi Army National Guard for 16 years. She worked with several units and took part in several tours in Afghanistan.

Miles became a warehouse supervisor when she entered civilian life, but she continued to struggle with her mental health.

“I was covering it up, I was masking it. There would be times I would be driving home from work. I would go by and drink a couple pints and would have them down before I got home,” Miles said. “It was really bad for some time, and I had to resign. I had to train somebody to take my position and resign and stop working in 2017.”

Crystal Sewell joined the Air Force after graduating from high school. The military trained her to be a dental assistant through the dental assistant tech school and basic training.

After her service, she says her life was on pause.

“My family did their thing, my friends in High school was just graduating from college or had graduated and here I am just starting that process,” Sewell said.

She struggled with maintaining relationships with her peers and family.

“Even though I was around them for community college, I didn’t have anything in common with those people. A lot of them were 18, 19-year-olds coming out of high school and here I was already served my country. I would listen to young 20-somethings my age talk about their life and experiences and not have anything in common with them. My family was out doing their life, doing their jobs as if I wasn’t there because I hadn’t been there for almost five years. It felt like I was really alone. My old school buddies didn’t have time,” Sewell said.

“It was a culture shock in a way, but it seems silly because I knew these people, but it was still a shock because I had a whole different life experience than they had.”

Each woman says the struggles to adjust, and lingering trauma overwhelmed them. Like so many other veterans, Sewell and Miles say they thought suicide was their only way out.

In 2017, Miles set her plan in motion. “My son would go to his dad and stepmom for the Christmas holiday, my husband was going to work,” Miles said . “I had my pills I saved up and my gun that was loaded. I would go to the RV park so I wouldn’t mess up the house. If one thing didn’t work the other would.”

But something happened that stopped her from going through with it. “A couple of days right before my son was supposed to go by his dad’s, this lady knocks on my door with papers serving me for custody of my son,” Miles said.

“It was kind of crazy because for my selfish reasons, I didn’t want to go out as the dead-beat stepmom who committed suicide.”

Sewell on the other hand went further with her suicide attempt, and ended up in intensive care for weeks fighting for her life.

“I didn’t know how to handle life, I didn’t know who I could go to for help,” Sewell said. “I feel like people around me knew there was a problem. I feel like the doctors at the VA knew there was a problem, but it felt like no one knew how to throw out a life preserver.”

Once she began recovery, she had the support of her family with her along the way.

If you are a veteran who maybe in a crisis, you can call the Veteran Crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 and press one. Or you can text the number 838255 to a confidential crisis chat.

