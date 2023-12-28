HBCU Pigskin Showdown co-founder arrested on theft of property charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bryant Grove, the co-founder of the HBCU Pigskin Showdown has been arrested on theft of property charges out of Selma.

Grove was taken into custody at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Wednesday and was transferred to another agency, according to the jail log.

Grove is currently involved in a lawsuit with a company out of Georgia for allegedly writing bad checks to pay for last year’s uniforms for the HBCU All-Star Game.

The lawsuit claims that Grove hired Eugene’s LLC to make the uniforms for last year’s game and gave the company a check for $9,860 after they delivered the uniforms.

The lawsuit says that Eugene’s LLC waited two weeks to cash the check at Grove’s request, but were told by the bank that the check was bad when they attempted to cash it.

Eugene’s LLC claims they attempted to contact Grove to set up a payment plan, but were never able to make contact.

We have reached out to Selma Police to see if the lawsuit is connected to Grove’s arrest, but they have not returned our calls or requests.

The HBCU Pigskin Showdown is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec 30 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

HBCU Co-Founder Chris Williams released a statement Thursday night on the situation with Grove,

The legal circumstances surrounding HBCU Pigskin Showdown co-founder Mr. Bryant Grove is unfortunate, but the legal system will have to run its course on that matter. We'd like to assure all those involved that we have met all our financial and legal obligations for this game Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The commitment to these young men who have traveled here with their families, friends and supporters from their respective colleges and universities is what is most important. Likewise, the commitment from NFL personnel who're here to evaluate these players must also take priority. It is critical that we continue to support these young student athletes as they pursue their dreams of an NFL career and give them our full attention in pursuit of those goals. That is the firm commitment that we will not waver from now or ever in giving them the platform they deserve to showcase their skills on the football field.

