Harrison County Sheriff honored at farewell luncheon

A reception at the Lyman Community Center highlighted Peterson’s two terms as sheriff and a...
A reception at the Lyman Community Center highlighted Peterson’s two terms as sheriff and a longtime career in law enforcement that dates back to 1993.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 100 pounds of shrimp, 60 pounds of fish, 80 pounds of chicken and plenty of well-wishes were served Thursday in honor of outgoing Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

A reception at the Lyman Community Center highlighted Peterson’s two terms as sheriff and a longtime career in law enforcement that dates back to 1993.

“A lot of things have happened over the years,” Peterson said. “The one thing we talked about in the very beginning is the objectives we wanted to accomplish. I say ‘we’ because it’s not just me, but it was everybody who did it. We accomplished a lot, and I’m very proud of that, and I’m proud of the way we’re leaving it.”

He’s passing the baton — or in this case, nightstick — to sheriff-elect Matt Haley. The two have worked together for nearly 27 years, so the transition should go smoothly.

“It will go back as far as when he was my supervisor in the narcotics unit. when you surround yourself with good people, it makes your job go much easier. just like in any profession, you go with your gut,” Haley said.

That, and more sage advice is being passed from Peterson to Haley.

“The one thing I’ve left with him goes back to the beginning. In this position, when you lose your humility, you’ve lost the office and the trust of the people. Always be humble, always be humble of what you have and what they’ve given you,” Peterson added.

