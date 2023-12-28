Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival closing after New Year’s Eve

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, 2 million Christmas light displays will wave goodbye until next year.

It’s the last week for families to enjoy the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival. Only four days remain to watch one of the most magical shows in South Mississippi.

Mayor Billy Hewes said about 94,000 people have come to Harbor Lights this year. Over the years, they’ve totaled crowds reaching 100,000.

“It speaks to the popularity, the ability of us to extend the tourism season, the holiday season all the way through the new year,” said Hewes.

They believe during the last week, those attendance numbers can reach 100,000.

“We’ve got new additions every year, changes and things. We’ve reconfigured some things but the crews are phenomenal. We work this year-round getting ready for it and running it. It’s a real labor of love but it is a lot of labor,” said Hewes.

Although Christmas is over, Santa hasn’t returned to the North Pole just yet. He’ll be here a bit longer to continue collecting wishlists for next year.

Hewes thanks Coast organizations, staff, and visitors for another successful year.

“It never ceases to amaze for the enthusiasm that people have for harbor lights. Anybody whose come to it really full-blown emersion in Christmas,” said Hewes.

