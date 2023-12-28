WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.(Yuba City Firefighters/Facebook)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (Gray News) – A fire department in California is celebrating the birth of a whopping 15 babies this year.

In a Facebook post, Yuba City firefighters shared a photo of all 15 dads holding their new babies, all born over the last year.

“15 babies in 1 year! That has to be a record somewhere lol!” the department captioned the photo.

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.

Yuba City is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Mississippi Sunset Dec 27, 2023
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene
The Mississippi Development Authority is giving $1.85 million in grants to develop industrial...
State spending $1.85 million for site development in South Mississippi
Honor, respect, and pride in one's country is why so many are just some of the reasons people...
Home and Forgotten: The Fight Continues Series
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Liquor Stores will be closed on New Year's Eve, so South Mississippians are purchasing...
Revelers stocking up on Champagne before New Year's Eve
People who received pets for Christmas have chance to make sure their new furry friend is in...
The Humane Society of South Mississippi shares about its income-based Wellness and Spay and Neuter Clinic
A large reception held in honor of Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson as he prepared to...
LIVE: Cookout celebrating outgoing and incoming Harrison County Sheriff
Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in...
Cher files for conservatorship over son due to alleged substance abuse
A look at those we lost in 2023. (Source: Prefronted/CNN)
2023: Notable deaths