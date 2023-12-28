WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Endangered missing alert issued for 4-year-old and infant in Colorado

An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker...
An endangered alert was issued Thursday for 4-year-old Zuryah and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker from Colorado.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation/KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children reported missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The children may be with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

A photo of Justina Lambert, a person of interest in the disappearance of two children from...
A photo of Justina Lambert, a person of interest in the disappearance of two children from Colorado.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation/KKTV)

The alert says the children are believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

Anyone who sees the children or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Mississippi Sunset Dec 27, 2023
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene
The Mississippi Development Authority is giving $1.85 million in grants to develop industrial...
State spending $1.85 million for site development in South Mississippi
Family looking for answers after 17-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Family wants answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve
Honor, respect, and pride in one's country is why so many are just some of the reasons people...
Home and Forgotten: The Fight Continues Series

Latest News

Liquor Stores will be closed on New Year's Eve, so South Mississippians are purchasing...
Revelers stocking up on Champagne before New Year's Eve
People who received pets for Christmas have chance to make sure their new furry friend is in...
The Humane Society of South Mississippi shares about its income-based Wellness and Spay and Neuter Clinic
A large reception held in honor of Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson as he prepared to...
LIVE: Cookout celebrating outgoing and incoming Harrison County Sheriff
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead