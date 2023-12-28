WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Doctors warn about asthma inhaler switch coming in January

Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.
Starting Jan. 1, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.(GSK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doctors are warning asthma patients about a big change coming to inhalers.

Starting Monday, the asthma inhaler Flovent, made by GSK, will disappear from pharmacy shelves.

Physicians say an authorized generic version that will take its place will work just as well. However, it doesn’t appear to be covered as widely by insurers.

Doctors are urging patients to take action now to get new prescriptions if needed and sort out coverage issues, especially since it’s respiratory virus season.

Industry insiders said GSK is discontinuing Flovent due to Medicaid rebate changes that would force the company to pay large penalties for hiking prices.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Mississippi Sunset Dec 27, 2023
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi
The Mississippi Development Authority is giving $1.85 million in grants to develop industrial...
State spending $1.85 million for site development in South Mississippi
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene
Honor, respect, and pride in one's country is why so many are just some of the reasons people...
Home and Forgotten: The Fight Continues Series
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man

Latest News

Liquor Stores will be closed on New Year's Eve, so South Mississippians are purchasing...
Revelers stocking up on Champagne before New Year's Eve
Taylor Swift sold out stadiums and was awarded Time Person of the Year. (Source: CNN/TAYLOR...
Taylor Swift and her blockbuster 2023
Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north
Liquor Stores will be closed on New Year's Eve, so South Mississippians are purchasing...
Revelers stocking up on champagne before New Year’s Eve