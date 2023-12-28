WLOX Careers
Cold weather shelters opening in South Mississippi

Counties on the Coast are opening their cold weather shelters.
Counties on the Coast are opening their cold weather shelters.(KFVS)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are opening ahead of near-freezing weather Thursday night.

The Hancock County shelter is located at the Emergency Operations Center Building at 18333 HWY 603 in the Kiln, and doors will open at 7 p.m.

The Hancock Emergency Management Agency said people in need of a ride to the shelter can call Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Harrison County is also opening its cold weather shelter in D’Iberville at the Kenny Fournier Multipurpose Center at 10395 Automall Parkway.

Officials said people can call the Coast Transit Authority at 228-896-8080 to get a ride to the shelter.

Hancock County18333 HWY 603
Harrison County10395 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville

According to the WLOX First Alert Weather team, temperatures in South Mississippi will dip into the low 30′s, with some inland areas dropping to the upper 20′s.

