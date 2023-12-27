Workers enjoy free bus ride courtesy of Coast Transit Authority

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hey, who doesn’t love a free ride?

On Wednesday, the Coast Transit Authority (CTA) helped thousands of coastal residents by offering free rides to work.

The free fare was offered to anyone wearing a work ID or work uniform. CTA wants people to see how they can save money by using public transit on their commute.

CTA Marketing Mobility Coordinator, Yvette Vogel says this marks the first time CTA has hosted a free day for workers.

“While we have our try-transit day veterans ride-free day on Veterans Day,” she says. “This is the first time we’ve had it, [and we’re] really looking forward to doing it again we have eight different fixed routes with Coast Transit Authority with nearly 40% of those riders going to work. Additionally, we also have a coast commuter pool program. We also have demand response.”

According to Vogel, the number of riders is much higher since COVID.

“We have had an increase in ridership, which, which we really thank the riders for Trusting us with getting to work and getting to their doctor’s appointments, going shopping and just around town for fun,” said Vogel.

To those with safety concerns, Vogel says CTA provides great security.

“Riding with Coast Transit Authority is one of the safest things you can do and trying to get to work. Not only is it safe but it’s affordable and it’s reliable,” she says.

CTA’s ultimate goal is to show riders appreciation for promoting a green community and boosting the economy one ride at a time.

For information on bus routes and times in your area, visit www.coasttransit.com.

