WLOX Holiday Blood Drive: Why it’s important to donate blood during the holiday season

This is the time of the year when the Red Cross in the need of the most donations.
By Harper Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The holiday season is the time in which the Red Cross needs the most donations.

“People get busy, right?” said Mississippi Red Cross Senior Account Manager Denise Smith. “Their schedules change, they’re off of work, their kids are out of school. They’re doing other things and they’re not thinking about giving blood as often as they normally would.”

Although this is the time of the year in which the Red Cross is in most need, the need for blood donations never changes.

“It doesn’t drop,” said Smith. “It actually, during the holiday season, it continues to rise.”

One Red Cross volunteer and Air Force veteran, Pat Pelland, has been giving blood for 50 years. He said he volunteers to give back to the community.

“I think it’s great that people give the blood because there’s accidents all the time and every accident always needs some kind of blood,” said Pelland. During his time in the Air Force, Pelland served in hospital administration. It was there that he saw the consistent need for blood donation.

“If the OR called and said we needed blood, I was there,” said Pelland. Pelland said he’s been all over the country, but it’s in south Mississippi where he’s seen the most true, selfless giving.

“In all the places that I’ve been, I have never been to a place that is so active in people giving blood.”

If you are interested in giving blood at our WLOX Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive, you can visit:

  • Edgewater Mall outside of Belk near the shoe department: December 28th & 29th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Pascagoula Senior Center: December 28th 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

