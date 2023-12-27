WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Wiener Wonderland display lighting up for a good cause

Christmas may be over but families are still stopping by to enjoy a local favorite holiday display.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas may be over but families are still stopping by to enjoy a local favorite holiday display on Tuesday.

Wiener Wonderland is an annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds located on the corner of Karli Lane and Shorecrest Road in Woolmarket.

Shelby Pierce is the homeowner, and she says the display supports Tired Dog Rescue of Gulfport.

”Their mission is to save dogs, rehabilitate them, and put them in homes where they can live out the rest of their lives. They’re always needing money so we started the Tired Dog Rescue along with Wiener Wonderland in order to raise money for them” Pierce said.

The display will remain up until next weekend where you can take pictures, bring your four-legged friends, and drop off any donations.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Officials with Rapid Analytics spoke to Noah Noble about the Mississippi State Department of...
Testing lab speaks out after state officials place hold on medical cannabis sales
TYLER CITY COUNCIL ALLOWS THE SELLING OF MEDICAL CANNABIS
Testing lab speaks out after state officials place hold on medical cannabis sales
Today will be dry and cool. Then a cold front arrives and sends our temps down into the colder...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
It's a chilly Wednesday and it's about to get even colder. Here's a look at today and a peek...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast