Wiener Wonderland display lighting up for a good cause

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas may be over but families are still stopping by to enjoy a local favorite holiday display on Tuesday.

Wiener Wonderland is an annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds located on the corner of Karli Lane and Shorecrest Road in Woolmarket.

Shelby Pierce is the homeowner, and she says the display supports Tired Dog Rescue of Gulfport.

”Their mission is to save dogs, rehabilitate them, and put them in homes where they can live out the rest of their lives. They’re always needing money so we started the Tired Dog Rescue along with Wiener Wonderland in order to raise money for them” Pierce said.

The display will remain up until next weekend where you can take pictures, bring your four-legged friends, and drop off any donations.

