WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Wednesday’s Forecast

It's a chilly Wednesday and it's about to get even colder. Here's a look at today and a peek at the next seven days.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Chilly today! This morning in the 40s and this afternoon barely reaches the lower 60s. A cold front will arrive later today. And it’ll turn our weather even colder. This evening’s temps drop back down into the 50s and 40s and then after midnight will drop all the way down into the 30s, making for a cold Thursday morning! Tomorrow afternoon we probably won’t even hit 60 all day. This is all thanks to colder air pouring across the eastern U.S. and Deep South from Canada. This keeps us locked into a multiday cold snap through Saturday. Plan on freezing morning temps especially Friday and Saturday. Temps barely and briefly rebound on Sunday before yet another cold front chills us again on New Year’s Day. That front may bring a few rain showers. Will the rain hold off for your Sunday night New Year’s plans in South Mississippi? Right now it looks like it should. But it could be a close call since the rain might already be in Texas or Louisiana by that time. Eventually the wet weather should head our way by Monday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

It's a chilly Wednesday and it's about to get even colder. Here's a look at today and a peek...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Cloudy and chilly tonight
Cool and cloudy tonight
Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
wlox logo
Tuesday’s Forecast