Wednesday’s Forecast

Chilly today! This morning in the 40s and this afternoon barely reaches the lower 60s. A cold front will arrive later today. And it’ll turn our weather even colder. This evening’s temps drop back down into the 50s and 40s and then after midnight will drop all the way down into the 30s, making for a cold Thursday morning! Tomorrow afternoon we probably won’t even hit 60 all day. This is all thanks to colder air pouring across the eastern U.S. and Deep South from Canada. This keeps us locked into a multiday cold snap through Saturday. Plan on freezing morning temps especially Friday and Saturday. Temps barely and briefly rebound on Sunday before yet another cold front chills us again on New Year’s Day. That front may bring a few rain showers. Will the rain hold off for your Sunday night New Year’s plans in South Mississippi? Right now it looks like it should. But it could be a close call since the rain might already be in Texas or Louisiana by that time. Eventually the wet weather should head our way by Monday.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.