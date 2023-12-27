WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Testing lab speaks out after state officials place hold on medical cannabis sales

Officials with Rapid Analytics spoke to Noah Noble about the Mississippi State Department of Health's hold on medical marijuana sales.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A quarantine on the majority of cannabis products in Mississippi continues, and the testing facility connected to that hold spoke out on move Tuesday.

Last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) required all products tested by Rapid Analytics to be pulled from shelves. Rapid Analytics tests the most medical cannabis products in the state.

According to the company’s owner, Mami Henry, MSDH received an anonymous tip complaining that Rapid Analytics was mishandling pesticide tests for cannabis products.

Henry says they pulled the original samples of all products they tested in the last two month and sent them to MSDH. She says another company is being contracted to handle the re-testing.

“We have everything they need to get this done. There is absolutely no reason for them to hire someone else to re-test our product when we have our product available that we would gladly provide for the state,” Henry said.

MSDH was closed Tuesday and was not available for comment.

Last week, the health department said no illnesses were reported, and the department doesn’t know how long re-testing will take to complete.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Officials with Rapid Analytics spoke to Noah Noble about the Mississippi State Department of...
Testing lab speaks out after state officials place hold on medical cannabis sales
Today will be dry and cool. Then a cold front arrives and sends our temps down into the colder...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
It's a chilly Wednesday and it's about to get even colder. Here's a look at today and a peek...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Honor, respect, and pride in one's country is why so many are just some of the reasons people...
Home and Forgotten: The Fight Continues Series