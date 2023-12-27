WLOX Careers
State spending $1.85 million for site development in South Mississippi

The Mississippi Development Authority is giving $1.85 million in grants to develop industrial...
The Mississippi Development Authority is giving $1.85 million in grants to develop industrial sites in South Mississippi(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeve’s office announced nearly $17 million dollars in site development grants, though the Select Sites program, will support projects throughout the state.

A press release from Reeve’s office says about $1.85 million will support industrial sites in South Mississippi.

“These long-term investments are designed to create ideal opportunities where companies will find shovel-ready sites on which to build, grow and expand.” Governor Reeves said in the release.

Three sites on the coast were listed to receive funding:

Industrial SitesGrants Awarded
Mississippi Gulf Coast Aerospace Center at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport$50,000
Pearl River County Industrial Park$1,350,000
Port Bienville Site #1 in Hancock County$450,000

Mississippi Gulf Coast Aerospace Center at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will use $50,000 to complete a master plan for a 240-acre site that’s adjacent to the airport’s runway.

The Port River County Industrial park will use $1.35 million to extend a turn lane into the park, and the Port Bienville site in Hancock county will use $450,000 to increase wastewater capacity.

The goal of these grants is to attract potential businesses to set up shop in Mississippi by investing in strategic properties.

The funding is provided through the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

“The Site Development Grant Program is an important part of the growing portfolio of advantages that make Mississippi an ideal place for business.” MDA Executive Director Bill Cork said.

The total funding for projects across the state totals up to $16,859,893.

