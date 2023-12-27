WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Officials with Rapid Analytics spoke to Noah Noble about the Mississippi State Department of...
Testing lab speaks out after state officials place hold on medical cannabis sales
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute