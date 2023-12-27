Protests canceled ahead of After School Satan Club launch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Uvalde Foundation has canceled its planned protests at Chimneyrock Elementary School.

The protests were in response to The Satanic Temple’s announcement that an After School Satan Club would be held at the Memphis elementary school beginning January 10.

The foundation cited unspecified threats and increased concerns about the protests interrupting students and school activities as reasons for the cancelation at Chimneyrock and another school hosting the same club in Olathe, Kansas.

While our foundation remains committed to our stance against the influence of the Satanic Temple on students - the safety of students remains our first priority. Likewise the safety of our foundation team members & volunteers must also be a priority. We have learned that potential protests by our foundation would be met by potential aggressors and as such are canceling protests planned in both Memphis, Tennessee & Olathe, Kansas. The safety of students, school communities and the safety of our team members must precede our mission. Our mission, however, continues as the foundation pursue other avenues, including a formal written appeal to the state board of education in both Tennessee and Kansas; asking for a review of the recent decisions by school district officials to allow the clubs on campuses.

The Satanic Temple is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity. The organization explained that a 2001 Supreme Court ruling gives them the right to meet as a club at a K-5 school.

Memphis-Shelby County School board members and leaders have explained that they do not support the club, however, they also say they will obey the law.

The Satanic Temple is described as non-theistic, meaning its members do not believe in literal or supernatural Satan.

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology and are also separate from the Church of Satan.

The After School Satan Club does not believe in introducing religion into public schools and will only open a club if other religious groups are operating on campus. ASSC exists to provide a safe and inclusive alternative to the religious clubs that use threats of eternal damnation to convert school children to their belief system. Unlike our counterparts, who publicly measure their success in young children’s “professions of faith,” the After School Satan Club program focuses on science, critical thinking, creative arts, and good works for the community. While engaged in all of these activities, we want clubgoers to have a good time.

June Everett, the national campaign director for “After School Satan Club,” says typical activities at the club are science and arts and crafts-oriented.

The after-school club is set to launch on January 10, 2024.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

