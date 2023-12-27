WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Protests canceled ahead of After School Satan Club launch

The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking, problem-solving, creative expression, personal sovereignty, and compassion at its 'After School Satan Club.'(The Satanic Temple)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Uvalde Foundation has canceled its planned protests at Chimneyrock Elementary School.

The protests were in response to The Satanic Temple’s announcement that an After School Satan Club would be held at the Memphis elementary school beginning January 10.

The foundation cited unspecified threats and increased concerns about the protests interrupting students and school activities as reasons for the cancelation at Chimneyrock and another school hosting the same club in Olathe, Kansas.

The Satanic Temple is recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) public charity. The organization explained that a 2001 Supreme Court ruling gives them the right to meet as a club at a K-5 school.

Memphis-Shelby County School board members and leaders have explained that they do not support the club, however, they also say they will obey the law.

The Satanic Temple is described as non-theistic, meaning its members do not believe in literal or supernatural Satan.

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology and are also separate from the Church of Satan.

June Everett, the national campaign director for “After School Satan Club,” says typical activities at the club are science and arts and crafts-oriented.

The after-school club is set to launch on January 10, 2024.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Officials with Rapid Analytics spoke to Noah Noble about the Mississippi State Department of...
Testing lab speak out after state officials place a hold on medical cannabis sales.
Today will be dry and cool. Then a cold front arrives and sends our temps down into the colder...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
It's a chilly Wednesday and it's about to get even colder. Here's a look at today and a peek...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Honor, respect, and pride in one's country is why so many are just some of the reasons people...
Home and Forgotten: The Fight Continues Series
Firework stands are prepping for New Year's Eve
Gulf Coast preparing for New Year’s Eve fireworks