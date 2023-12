Nearly 300 people have been buried at the Hinds Co. Paupers’ Cemetery since 2013. Here are their names.

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - A 92-year-old woman who died at St. Dominic Hospital.

An unnamed infant who died at birth.

Those are just two of the more than 275 people buried at the Hinds County Paupers’ Cemetery since 2013.

Records reviewed by WLBT show those individuals span all ages and demographics, from unnamed children who died at or shortly after being born, to senior citizens who passed away at local hospitals and were never claimed.

Others were likely buried in the paupers’ field because families couldn’t afford to pay for funerals. Multiple individuals were at local funeral homes before being transferred to the site.

The information is contained in two volumes at the Hinds County Detention Center - a logbook with hand-written information on the bodies, and a second binder with corresponding requests for burials signed off on by the Board of Supervisors.

The requests were submitted to the board by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. Between 2008 and 2016, the documents included a brief reason for why the pauper’s burial was needed.

In one case, the coroner tells the board the man’s wife was unable to care for his remains because of her own mental health issue.

However, from 2016 on, few, if any, descriptions were included.

We have compiled that information below.

(2023-22) Name Age Race, gender Date of death Place prior to burial Mario Terell Moore 40 Black male February 2, 2023 Hinds County morgue Demion Demonte Moore 28 Black male February 2, 2023 Hinds Co. morgue Dexter Wade (exhumed) 37 Black male March 5, 2023 Hinds Co. morgue Robert Jackson 66 Black male Dec. 21, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Allen Gaston 40 White male Nov. 30, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue James Moran 38 White male Jan. 30, 2023 Hinds Co. morgue John Doe N/A Black male Dec. 27, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue David Green 53 White male Dec. 20, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Carl Bender 80 Black male April 20, 2023 Hinds Co. morgue Steven Walker 71 White male May 3, 2023 St. Dominic Hospital Ester Shepardson 59 White female April 6, 2023 University of Mississippi Medical Center Richard Curtis 55 White male April 17, 2023 UMMC Kenneth Cowett 63 Black male June 7, 2023 People’s Funeral Home Booker T. Collins 74 Black male Dec. 5, 2022 Merit Health Central Willie Simmons 61 White male Dec. 5, 2022 Merit Health Central Christoper Rodgers 37 Black male Oct. 8, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Phillip Kincaid 59 Black male Dec. 25, 2022 UMMC Bruel Young 60 Black male Dec. 29, 2022 UMMC Ricky L. Daniels 56 White male Sept. 27, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Earnest Journee III 68 Black male Nov. 26, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Josephine Felber 82 White female Dec. 13, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue David Shane Kelly 42 White male Oct. 12, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Albert G. Bryant 51 White male Dec. 19, 2022 St. Dominic Hospital Bessie J. Thomas 92 White female Dec. 11, 2022 St. Dominic Hospital Gric D. Echols 57 Black male Nov. 13, 2022 St. Dominic Hospital London Louis Lyons II 23 Black male June 29, 2022 Jackson Memorial Funeral Services Ray Joseph O’Conner 77 White male Sept. 9, 2022 Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home Dan Hughes 47 Black male July 15, 2022 Jackson Memorial Jonathan David Hankins 39 White male May 21, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Lisa Carol Wiltcher 57 White female June 28, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Robert Earl Johnson 63 Black male June 15, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Dale Alan Neilson 61 White male Jan. 6, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Janis Cremeens 69 White female Aug. 8, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Richard Nathan Bass 49 White male May 15, 2022 Merit Health Central Steve Sullivan 66 Black male April 15, 2022 UMMC Jason Williams 53 Black male July 17, 2022 People’s Funeral Home Carlos May 60 Black male July 25, 2022 Jackson Memorial Joseph Triplett 59 White male Aug. 5, 2022 UMMC Caffie Boyd 64 Black female June 18, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Cheryl Jean 76 White female May 21, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Carlos Bell 36 Black male April 30, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Jason Horne 41 White male June 9, 2022 UMMC Robert Euller 63 Black male April 27, 2022 UMMC Larry Miller 51 Black male March 29, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Tonya Camp 58 White female July 19, 2022 Miss. Organ Recovery Agency Tina Brown 43 Black female March 15, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Doyle Clark 65 White male April 8, 2022 UMMC Timothy Nichols 48 White male March 7, 2022 Merit Health Central Haley Hall 27 White female Feb. 26, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Nathan Jacobs 50 Black male March 30, 2022 UMMC Linda D. Brown 63 White female Jan. 1, 2022 Merit Health Central Cornelius Conrad Green 58 Black male Feb. 4, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Rodney Warnock 61 White male March 11, 2022 UMMC George Gray 69 Black male March 8, 2022 UMMC Kenneth Woods 60 White male Feb. 24, 2022 St. Dominic Viola Cormier 62 Black female Jan. 14, 2022 Jackson Memorial Christopher Blanchard 56 Black male Jan. 21, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue Kenneth Eugene Pitts 62 White male Jan. 12, 2022 Hinds Co. morgue

(2021-20) Name Age Race, gender Date of death Place prior to burial John Howard Holland (exhumed) 57 White male Dec. 11, 2021 UMMC Larry Edward Dye 71 White male Dec. 14, 2021 UMMC Danny Kay Hazlip (exhumed) 67 White male Nov. 4, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Randolph Linde 65 White male Aug. 23, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Frankie Lee Brown Jr. 56 Black male Oct. 22, 2021 St. Dominic Hospital Dawn Knight 57 White female Oct. 23, 2021 St. Dominic Hospital Rodney Leon Roebuck 75 Black male Oct. 10, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Willis Clinton Kelly Jr. 69 Black male Sept. 28, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Sandra Lofton 53 White female Aug. 12, 2021 Merit Health Milos Scott 42 Black male Aug. 14, 2021 Merit Health Lonnie Massey 65 White male Aug. 18, 2021 Merit Health Bernice Lyons 64 Black female Aug. 12, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Ethel Wallace 75 Black female Sept. 15, 2021 Greater Jackson Mortuary Ray Clark 63 Black male Sept. 18, 2021 Jackson Memorial Avianna Handy N/A Black female June 13, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Jane Doe (exhumed) N/A White female June 15, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Gerry Poltera 73 White male Aug. 7, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Christopher Lee 45 Black male May 20, 2021 Peoples Funeral Home Michael Cooper 71 Black male June 9, 2021 Peoples Funeral Home Armando Gomez Garza 43 Other male May 23, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue John Lewis 71 White male May 23, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Anthony Terrell Richardson 37 Black male March 14, 2021 Hinds Co. morgue Maninder Singh 38 Other male April 23, 2021 UMMC Billy Joyner 58 Black male March 28, 2021 Miss. Mortuary Services Kenneth Tucker 61 Black male Jan. 6, 2021 Merit Health Central William Griffin 62 Black male Dec. 24, 2020 Baptist Medical Center Thomas Andrew Cupples 51 White male Nov. 6, 2020 Hinds Co. morgue Deborah Bailey 68 Other female Dec. 22, 2020 Hinds Co. morgue Mark Garland Sutherland 59 White male Dec. 21, 2020 UMMC Randall James Talley 64 White male Jan. 28, 2021 UMMC Daniel Morris Bensen 53 White male Oct. 12, 2020 UMMC Timmie Jean White 51 White female Oct. 28, 2020 Hinds Co. morgue Fredrick Doyle 70 Black male Oct. 7, 2020 Jackson Memorial Monises Castillo (exhumed) 43 Hispanic male Sept. 30, 2020 Hinds Co. morgue Abraham Sloan Jr. 66 Black male Sept. 22. 2020 Hinds Co. morgue John Williams 65 Black male Sept. 24, 2020 Hinds Co. morgue Elijah Enoch Bryant 39 White male Oct. 2, 2020 Hinds Co. morgue Gregorio Pena 79 Hispanic male Oct. 3, 2020 Merit Health Central Michael Akeem Williams 31 Black male Aug. 23, 2020 UMMC Ivory Levon Weathersby 42 Black male Aug. 12, 2020 Merit Health Center James Henderson 65 Black male Sept. 2, 2020 Hinds Co. morgue Jeffery A. Perkins 60 White male Sept. 18, 2020 Miss. Mortuary Services Zdzislaw Motyl Jr. 76 White male Aug. 27, 2020 Baptist Medical David Hazzlerigg 48 White male Aug. 20, 2020 Baptist Medical Center Stephen Ray Wait 69 White male Feb. 15, 2020 Greater Jackson Mortuary Robert Davy 66 White male May 6, 2020 UMMC David Ingram 70 White male April 10, 2020 Baptist Medical Center Glen Tarpley 70 Black male March 2, 2020 Merit Health Central Larry Brown 69 Black male March 13, 2020 St. Dominic Hospital Carolyn Rainey Smith 89 Black female March 2, 2020 Baptist Medical Center John L. Johnson 61 Black male March 24, 2020 UMMC Marilyn Kendall 76 White female Jan. 26, 2020 Miss. Mortuary Services John Lee Houston 60 Black male Jan. 12, 2020 Greater Jackson Mortuary Mark Nelson Bushnell 57 White male Jan. 6, 2020 Greater Jackson Mortuary

(2019-18) Name Age Race, gender Date of death Place prior to burial Paul Wright 78 White male Nov. 12, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Charles Sanford Barnes 69 White male Oct. 18, 2019 Merit Health Central Elizabeth Wilson 78 White female Sept. 21, 2019 Merit Health Central Mary Aikhionbare 67 Black female Oct. 30, 2019 Peoples Funeral Home Grady Louis Woodall 59 Black male Nov. 16, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Earnest Joseph Roberts 76 White male Aug. 29, 2019 Miss. Mortuary Services Sandra Pearl Calaway 77 White female Sept. 02, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Amber Marie Savell 51 White female Aug. 16, 2019 UMMC Henderson Pruitt 59 Black male Aug. 28, 2019 Jackson Memorial Glenn K. Mabry 64 Black male Aug. 29, 2019 Jackson Memorial Patricia Ann Peterson 61 Black female Aug. 23, 2019 Jackson Memorial George Eubanks 92 Black male July 12, 2019 UMMC William Clay 63 White June 22, 2019 Merit Health Central Anthony Jerome Fugua 59 Black male June 6, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Thomas Walter Green 69 White male Feb. 12, 2019 Miss. Mortuary Services Dana Lee Marpoe 53 Black male May 20, 2019 Miss. Mortuary Services Carolann Alexander 65 White female April 4, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Allen Hurley 78 White male July 28, 2019 Jackson Memorial Funeral Patrick Dolan 71 White male May 4, 2019 Merit Health Central John Mulford 71 White male Feb. 28, 2019 Merit Health Central Willie Albert Joiner 64 Black male May 20, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Stanford A. Pitts 66 White male April 20, 2019 UMMC Roy Francois 66 Black male May 20, 2019 UMMC William Arthur Tillman 63 Black male April 30, 2019 UMMC James Austin Lynd 66 White male Feb. 17, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Alpheus Horton 79 Black male Feb. 21, 2019 Jackson Memorial Funeral Hugh McGowan 61 White male Feb. 25, 2019 Merit Health Central Windel Dykes 58 White male Feb. 24, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Joe Willingham (exhumed) 55 Black male Jan. 13, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary John Doe (Roseneath St.) N/A Black male Feb. 10, 2019 Greater Jackson Mortuary Barbara Wilder 59 Black female Dec. 3, 2018 Jackson Memorial Martin Folsom 62 White male Jan. 18, 2019 Miss. Mortuary Services Funchess (baby) 0 Black male Dec. 13, 2018 Merit Health Central Thomas Michael Hodson 75 White male Dec. 25, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary Rasul Tahiahijaz El 50 Black male Nov. 27, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary Barbara Shafer 67 White female Jan. 10, 2019 UMMC Wallace Hancock 73 White male Oct. 20, 2019 Jackson Memorial Allen Palmer 68 White male Jan. 4, 2019 Miss. Mortuary Services Edgar James Berry 85 White male Nov. 29, 2018 UMMC Pauline Curtis Madison 58 Black female Nov. 27, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary Zenora Dee Gipson 49 Black male Aug. 4, 2018 Baptist Medical Center Jacinda Jo Norris 47 White female Oct. 10, 2018 UMMC Lucille James 61 Black female Sept. 18, 2018 Jackson Memorial Bryant Lewis 47 Black male July 3, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary Kavin Deshaun Stiff 37 Black male July 29, 2018 Jackson Memorial Mauro Castillo 56 Hispanic male Aug. 28, 2018 Miss. Mortuary Services James Patrick Williams 44 Black male Aug. 5, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary David Bryan 58 Black male Aug. 9, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary Christine Phillips 65 White female July 7, 2018 Jackson Memorial Dwight Hayes 61 Black male June 8, 2018 UMMC John P. Billingsley 70 White male March 1, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary Ollie C. Anderson Jr. 59 White male April 17, 2018 Greater Jackson Mortuary Charles W. Wilkinson 65 White male April 13, 2018 Miss. Mortuary Robert Dixon 73 Black male Jan. 1, 2018 Jackson Memorial Felicia L. Harris 46 Black female Feb. 1, 2018 Jackson Memorial Marianne Brady 74 White female March 7, 2018 Miss. Mortuary

(2017-15) Names Age Race, gender Date of death Place prior to burial David Lindsey 63 Black male Dec. 10, 2017 Jackson Memorial Don Cummings 69 White male Nov. 2, 2017 Merit Health Central Gray Amos 66 White male Oct. 29, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Robert Dean Izard 60 White male Oct. 14, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Earl Lee White 64 Black male Oct. 15, 2017 Westhaven Funeral Home Nathaniel Fleming 38 Black male Nov. 15, 2017 Miss. Mortuary Quincy Long 38 Black male Oct. 5, 2017 St. Dominic George Schwindling 58 White male Oct. 8, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Fredrick Holden 66 Black male May 10, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Donald Jones 42 Black male Oct. 21, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Bobby T. Fairs 54 Black male Sept. 11, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Retha A. Smith 61 White female July 8, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Wallace N. Dendy 72 White female June 25, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Bobby Carter 0 Black male May 3, 2017 Merit Health Central Leonard Lenoir 59 Black male May 24, 2017 UMMC Randy Hardeman 60 Black male May 15, 2017 Miss. Mortuary Willie Youngblood 49 Black male April 28, 2017 St. Dominic Albert Singleton 55 Black male April 4, 2017 UMMC Ronald J. Mills 68 Black male Jan. 30, 2017 Greater Jackson Mortuary Fred Travis 58 Black male Nov. 25, 2016 Greater Jackson Mortuary Douglas Kelly 60 White male Dec. 7, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Michael Williams 66 Black male Nov. 17, 2016 Greater Jackson Mortuary Ralph Owens 64 White male October, 2016 UMMC Daniel Graham Williams 48 White male June 17, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Stephanie McDonald 41 Black female June 12, 2016 Greater Jackson Mortuary William Harris III 68 Black male June 8, 2016 Greater Jackson Mortuary Larry Newman 68 White male July 8, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Bobby Carr 57 Black male May 7, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Alfred L. Brown 50 Black male May 16, 2016 Greater Jackson Mortuary Louis Piles Jr. 86 Black male June 29, 2016 St. Dominic Daniel Logan 62 White male May 17, 2016 St. Dominic Joseph Lee Barber 50 Black male May 16, 2016 Merit Health Frank D. Pizza 71 White male May 2016 Miss. Mortuary Miles Jones 57 White male March 2016 Greater Jackson Mortuary Marvin Northern 67 Black male March 2016 Merit Health Lewis Enos Burris 57 White male March 12, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Thomas Hardy Little 60 White male February 2016 Miss. Mortuary Thomas Caston 74 Black male Feb. 20, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Albert Bradshaw 67 White male Feb. 13, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Sara Morrow 75 White female Jan. 5, 2016 Miss. Mortuary Freeman (baby boy) 0 Black male March 14, 2016 Westhaven Funeral Home Jackie Walker 58 White male Dec. 7, 2015 St. Dominic Toriano Donaldson 31 Black male Aug. 25, 2015 St. Dominic Thomas Odom 53 White male Aug. 5, 2015 St. Dominic Robert Lewis 79 Black male June 17, 2015 UMMC Roger Hearn 63 White male March 12, 2015 Baptist Medical Center Billy R. Sullivan 72 White male March 25, 2015 Baptist Medical Center Jonnie Lowe 90 Black female Jan. 6, 2015 Miss. Mortuary Richard Moeckel 62 White male April 13, 2015 Local funeral home Charles Smith 58 White male March 9, 2015 UMMC Billy Callender 57 White male April 2015 Miss. Mortuary Dean Williams 54 White male Feb. 25, 2015 Merit Health Dayral Davison 44 Black male April 2015 Merit Health Clare Snipes 67 White female Feb. 12, 2015 UMMC Charles Hilpipre 62 White male Feb. 21, 2015 Miss. Mortuary Willie Smith 55 Black male Feb. 18, 2015 Miss. Mortuary

(2014-13) Names Age Race, gender Date of death Place prior to burial Robert Adams 89 White male Dec. 7, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Services Taylor Kirby 60 White male Dec. 20, 2014 Hinds Co. morgue Robert E. Roberts 44 White male Aug. 19, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Daniel Raybren 66 White male Oct. 17, 2014 Miss. Mortuary David Jones 62 White male Aug. 14, 2014 Miss. Mortuary John Doe N/A Black male Aug. 24, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Catherine Antoine 59 Black female June 15, 2014 Westhaven Funeral Home Charles Tyler 53 Black male May 2, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Raymond Beard 70 Black male May 17, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Mark Smith N/A White male May 30, 2014 Medical Examiner Jesse Felder 65 Black male May 15, 2014 Miss. Mortuary J.D. Leavy 64 Black male April 25, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Newburn Rockett 67 White male May 8, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Harry Morgan 55 Black male April 23, 2014 Miss. Mortuary Lucky Haynes 60 Black male Feb. 23, 2014 Jackson Memorial Funeral Arthur Moore 76 Male March 18, 2014 Central Miss. Medical Center William C. Jones 54 Black male March 16, 2014 Central Miss. Medical Center Charles Stone 55 Black male Feb. 2, 2014 Baptist Medical Center Robert Johnson 57 Black male Feb. 6, 2014 UMMC Jimmie L. King Jr. 59 Black male Feb. 21, 2014 UMMC Alton Hyatt N/A White male May 21, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Tommie King 63 Black male Dec. 19, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Harrold Chancellor 64 White male Dec. 5, 2013 Jackson Memorial Funeral Henry Wilson 89 White male Nov. 21, 2013 St. Dominic Hospital Jimmy D. Scott 55 Black male September 2013 Baptist Medical Center Scott Wilkinson 63 White male Nov. 23, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Ronald Gillon 62 White male Nov. 15, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Terry Malone 62 White male Oct. 18, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Ressie Waters 84 Black female September 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Sammuel Taylor 61 Black male Aug. 13, 2013 Peoples Funeral Home Jessie L. Brown 60 Black male July 30, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Jahzekia Sheba 57 Black male July 30, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Willie Barber 55 Black male July 30, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Deborah Honer 53 White female May 9, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Kenneth Carter 68 White male May 9, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services Willie E. Thomas 57 Black male May 2013 Peoples Funeral Home Jamie Thompson 41 Black male May 9, 2013 Peoples Funeral Home Alfred Parker 66 Black male Feb. 8, 2013 Westhaven Funeral Home Eugene C. Grant 86 White male Feb. 6, 2013 Miss. Mortuary Services

