WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Litter warriors find loaded gun while picking up trash on streets of Baton Rouge

Litter warriors
Litter warriors(Keep Tiger Town Beautiful Facebook)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Litter warriors with the group ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’ found a loaded 9mm pistol during their cleanup Wednesday morning, December 27.

It was while the group was picking up trash on Airline Highway near the Holiday Inn in Baton Rouge.

“Typical day in the life of KTTB. We’re happy to get it off the streets before it got into someone else’s hands because it was loaded,” said Jennifer Richardson, the founder of the group.

Richardson says they called Baton Rouge Police, who then picked up the gun.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Mississippi Sunset Dec 27, 2023
Show-stopping sunset stuns South Mississippi
The Mississippi Development Authority is giving $1.85 million in grants to develop industrial...
State spending $1.85 million for site development in South Mississippi
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene
Honor, respect, and pride in one's country is why so many are just some of the reasons people...
Home and Forgotten: The Fight Continues Series
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man

Latest News

Liquor Stores will be closed on New Year's Eve, so South Mississippians are purchasing...
Revelers stocking up on Champagne before New Year's Eve
Instant runoff voting, or ranked-choice voting, is an election method that’s not currently...
Judge orders special election for tax assessor in Pearl River County
22 a day. To a civilian it may be just a number but to a soldier…it has a deeper meaning: a...
HOME AND FORGOTTEN: The Fight Continues, Part 2
Liquor Stores will be closed on New Year's Eve, so South Mississippians are purchasing...
Revelers stocking up on champagne before New Year’s Eve
-
Excitement growing for Serengeti Springs opening. Will they be ready?