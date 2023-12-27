WLOX Careers
Harrison County Sand Beach Director putting down the pail after 34 years

Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis performs one last cleanup project before retiring.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -There’s a tidal-debris line all along the beach in Harrison County, after high winds on Christmas Eve caused high tides in South Mississippi.

“We had 45-50 mile an hour winds Sunday night, and it pushed the tide way up. We have a skeleton crew this week, but next week after the first we’ll be out taking care of it in 1-2 weeks,” said Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis, who’s retiring at the end of the week.

“I feels good with the 34 years and all we accomplished and the infrastructure work we’ve done. We still have a lot of projects still in the works over the next few years. The beach re-nourishment in 2024-25. The beach is the first thing our visitors see when they come down here, and we always do our best to make it look good,” Loftis said.

He tells us there are currently 26 staff members with the Harrison County Sand Beach Department.

