WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene

Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Amare Armon Sullivan, 18(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, 18-year-old Amare Armon Sullivan was arrested and charged with one count of burglary of a residence.

Police first received reports of a possible burglary in the 2400 block of 31st Street around 12:06 p.m. Officers were able to identify Sullivan as a suspect after he left his wallet at the scene.

Officers were called to the same house just over an hour later after Sullivan was once again seen inside of the home. When officials arrived, Sullivan tried to run and jumped out of a second-story window. He was arrested shortly after.

“The officers rolled in 4 to 5 deep and quick, at which point, I knew that I could not escape,” Sullivan told investigators during an interview.

He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Officials with Rapid Analytics spoke to Noah Noble about the Mississippi State Department of...
Testing lab speaks out after state officials place hold on medical cannabis sales
This is the time of the year when the Red Cross in the need of the most donations.
WLOX Holiday Blood Drive: Why it’s important to donate blood during the holiday season
Deepfake photos and videos are created using artificial intelligence
Bossier man jailed for child porn also state’s first to face new deepfake law
Harrison County Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis performs one last cleanup project before...
Harrison County Sand Beach Director putting down the pail after 34 years