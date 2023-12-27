Gulf Coast preparing for New Year’s Eve fireworks

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Many families are now turning their attention to New Year’s Eve celebrations. For many, their tradition involves stocking up on fireworks.

Firework stands are stocking their shelves with a wide variety of sparklers and other merchandise to welcome 2024.

Coast Fireworks in Ocean Springs is busy preparing for a weekend influx. There are several options to choose from family packs, individual firecrackers, and more.

Leonard Cooper Jr. said sales are estimated to pick up on Thursday into Sunday evening.

“We have some new models here that go from a six-shot kit to a 24. Then I like the 200 gates, the fountains. We have plenty family packs that have nice variety that you can do for your family. It’s a nice display then you have your 500-gram finale pieces are very popular to bringing in the new year. They like to shoot those,” Cooper, owner of Coast Fireworks said.

If you plan to use fireworks to celebrate the new year, locals are encouraged to use caution and follow safety tips.

