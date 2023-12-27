WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Family looking for answers after 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Christmas Eve

By Holly Emery
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family is grieving the loss of their 17-year-old loved one after he was hit by a car and killed on Christmas Eve in Jackson.

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, 17-year-old Logan Johnson was going hunting with two of his best friends.

“He was with two of his friends and the car ran out of gas. They put gas in the car. Then he and one of his friends got behind it and pushed it because it wouldn’t start,” Logan’s uncle Sidney Courtney said.

It happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of I-55 North Frontage Road and Adkins Boulevard.

“A white Dodge Charger came flying down the road before he could get out of the way and hit him,” Courtney explained. “You can see tire marks where the Charger saw that they were going to hit somebody and tried to stop but then they just... killed him and left.”

Logan’s friends tried to perform CPR until emergency crews arrived, but it was too late.

“We lost a family member that wasn’t there for Christmas while this person was still laughing and playing and enjoying their life... knowing that they just killed somebody,” Courtney said.

Courtney says his nephew was unlike any teenager and had a bright future planned out for himself.

“From the time he was born, he always wanted to smile, play, have fun, wanted everybody around him to just be happy all the time,” he said. “He wanted to be a Marine. I used to send him Marine Corps stuff while I was in. So, he had a room full of just Marine Corps stuff and that was his dream. That was his goal.”

That future was taken away. In a letter from Logan’s mother Kayla, she pleads for just one thing.

“You could have stopped and stayed with him. I just asked that you please come forward and turn yourself in [to] JPD. I will never be able to hug hold or watch my son grow into a man because of this tragic accident,” Courtney said as he read a letter his sister wrote.

According to the family, Jackson Police are currently investigating and working to get surveillance video from the businesses in the area.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, you’re asked to contact JPD or Crime Stoppers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
The Mississippi Development Authority is giving $1.85 million in grants to develop industrial...
State spending $1.85 million for site development in South Mississippi

Latest News

Amare Armon Sullivan, 18
Gulfport man arrested for burglary after leaving wallet on scene
Deepfake photos and videos are created using artificial intelligence
Bossier man jailed for child porn also state’s first to face new deepfake law
Yolanda Hunter
‘A slap on the wrist’: Jackson mother charged in death of 1-year-old given $10,000 bond
Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning
Police investigating after Mississippi man found dead outside his home on Christmas morning