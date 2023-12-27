Edgewater Mall seeing lots of shoppers on the day after Christmas

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas Day might be over, but post-Christmas shopping has just begun at Edgewater Mall.

Shoppers trickled into stores in Edgewater Mall on Tuesday as soon as they opened to get a dose of some good deals. The mall’s “after-Christmas sales” have folks looking for post-holiday gifts.

Mickey Carr and her daughters were among those shopping in Dillard’s. Carr said she loves shopping after Christmas.

“This is when you get all the good deals,” Carr said.

She said she’s shopping for their family Christmas party in a few days. She said that’s where her 11 children and 23 grandchildren will be expecting their gifts.

“When you have as many children as we have you want to get the best deals in the world,” she said.

Young Aubrey Spears visited Journeys to buy shoes. That’s where she put her Christmas earnings to use.

“I want to spend my Christmas money and buy new clothes and stuff,” Spears said.

Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said 50% off discounts make post-Christmas shopping worthwhile.

“People are out shopping for bargains,” Powell said. “People start taking markdowns now on winter goods and things and that creates an opportunity to pick up some really good deals.

Powell said these sales could play a big part in creating jobs and boosting the local economy. The mall’s inventory levels are at their highest since 2018.

Studies show that many people would like to feel the ease of doing their Christmas shopping online, but Powell said that wasn’t the case here at Edgewater Mall this year.

“Probably a little busier than we were last year there was a lot more money floating around last year with COVID money and everything in the prior years to that,” he said. Traffic is always big during Christmas. This time of year is always good for us when kids are out of school.”

