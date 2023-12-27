WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Edgewater Mall seeing lots of shoppers on the day after Christmas

Christmas Day might be over, but post-Christmas shopping has just begun at Edgewater Mall.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas Day might be over, but post-Christmas shopping has just begun at Edgewater Mall.

Shoppers trickled into stores in Edgewater Mall on Tuesday as soon as they opened to get a dose of some good deals. The mall’s “after-Christmas sales” have folks looking for post-holiday gifts.

Mickey Carr and her daughters were among those shopping in Dillard’s. Carr said she loves shopping after Christmas.

“This is when you get all the good deals,” Carr said.

She said she’s shopping for their family Christmas party in a few days. She said that’s where her 11 children and 23 grandchildren will be expecting their gifts.

“When you have as many children as we have you want to get the best deals in the world,” she said.

Young Aubrey Spears visited Journeys to buy shoes. That’s where she put her Christmas earnings to use.

“I want to spend my Christmas money and buy new clothes and stuff,” Spears said.

Edgewater Mall General Manager Terry Powell said 50% off discounts make post-Christmas shopping worthwhile.

“People are out shopping for bargains,” Powell said. “People start taking markdowns now on winter goods and things and that creates an opportunity to pick up some really good deals.

Powell said these sales could play a big part in creating jobs and boosting the local economy. The mall’s inventory levels are at their highest since 2018.

Studies show that many people would like to feel the ease of doing their Christmas shopping online, but Powell said that wasn’t the case here at Edgewater Mall this year.

“Probably a little busier than we were last year there was a lot more money floating around last year with COVID money and everything in the prior years to that,” he said. Traffic is always big during Christmas. This time of year is always good for us when kids are out of school.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Correctional Officer shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
Christmas is almost here, and we’ve compiled a list of free community meals and restaurants...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day, free community meals happening across the Coast
According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been...
Biloxi FD responds to large housefire on Division St.

Latest News

Stephanie Poole joins us live from Ocean Springs with a look at the fireworks shopping already...
LIVE: Shopping for fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve
Christmas Day might be over, but post-Christmas shopping has just begun at Edgewater Mall.
Post-Christmas shopping begins at Edgewater Mall
Many cannabis dispensaries in Mississippi can't sell a majority of their supplies because of...
LIVE: Cannabis dispensaries unable to sell majority of their supplies
WLOX News has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a series of blood drives here on...
LIVE: WLOX Holiday Blood Drive underway