VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - People in Thibodaux have questions Monday (Dec. 25) night after a dog was shot and killed on North Canal Boulevard.

Fox 8 obtained video of part of the incident, but we will only show the moments before the dog was shot.

Police and witnesses say this was around 10:30 Christmas morning.

Police say a loose dog was running in and out of traffic, bit an officer on the backside, and was shot when the dog charged at someone.

The video from Austin McKee does not appear to show the dog acting aggressively.

Thibodaux police say the incident is under investigation and we are waiting to learn more about what happened before the video was taken.

