Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A rain-free stretch of weather is in store for the rest of this week thanks to dry high pressure nearby. Also, our pattern has turned cooler as a result of a cool front passing across our area yesterday. This morning has temps in the cool 50s with a few chilly 40s inland. And this afternoon will bring highs ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s which would definitely be cooler than yesterday’s mild 70s. This evening we drop back into the cool 50s and overnight into early Wednesday some chilly 40s should be expected. Another cold front will arrive late tomorrow. And that sends us into an even colder pattern with mornings in the cold 30s and afternoons in the chilly 50s. Will we see morning freezing temps in parts of South Mississippi? Sure looks like it on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. How about New Year’s? Well, New Year’s Eve Sunday brings many rain-free hours. New Year’s Eve Sunday night has a slight chance for showers. And the rain chance increases on New Year’s Day Monday, mainly before noon.

