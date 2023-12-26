Lattimore and Thomas will miss Bucs game with injuries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marshon Lattimore and Michael Thomas will both be absent from the Saints lineup for the sixth game in a row.

Lattimore is nursing an ankle injury that he suffered in a loss to the Vikings. Lattimore missed 10 games in 2022 due to a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs.

Thomas suffered a knee injury also in the loss to Minnesota. Thomas has played in only 13 out of a possible 49 games from 2021-23. Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. In 2022, Thomas played in only three games as he dealt with a hamstring and a pedal toe dislocation.

Saints are on the road this week at Tampa Bay. They finish their regular season slate at home against Atlanta.

