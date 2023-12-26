WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
Countdown to Christmas

Human skull found in storage unit won in auction, St. Tammany coroner says

Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug....
Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug. 30, 2022, but was fired upon her arrest Friday (April 14).(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A disturbing discovery was made recently after by a Slidell man who won a recent auction for the contents of an abandoned storage unit.

The winner of the auction made contact with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report that he discovered what appeared to be a human skull inside the storage unit.

St. Tammany coroner Dr. Charles Preston has confirmed the authenticity of the skull and says that his office is currently in possession of it. Preston says his office is working in cooperation with the Louisiana State University FACES Laboratory and the Attorney General’s Office to determine the age and origin of the skull.

The sheriff’s office says they are the lead investigating agency in the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
SILVER ALERT: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing Hurley man
Christmas is almost here, and we’ve compiled a list of free community meals and restaurants...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day, free community meals happening across the Coast
According to officials, the cause of the fire is still undetermined and no injuries have been...
Biloxi FD responds to large housefire on Division St.
As families are celebrating Christmas and unwrapping presents...one Gulfport family is...
Gulfport family celebrates first Christmas dinner in historic house in Turkey Creek
As the holidays start to wrap up, a select number of locations will be accepting Christmas...
Christmas tree and cardboard recycling locations across the Gulf Coast announced

Latest News

Law enforcement presence Tuesday at East Mississippi Correctional Facility
Person shot, killed at prison at Lost Gap
Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian...
Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
Looks like no rain for the rest of the year! But, it'll be a close call Sunday night... will...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast