HPD: Hub City man charged for injuring wife’s boyfriend in Christmas shooting

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary – home invasion.(Forrest County Jail)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New details have emerged following a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Christmas night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Willie Earl Williams, 55, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary – home invasion, for his involvement in the shooting that took place in the 40 block of Bermuda Drive.

During their investigation of the shooting, HPD learned that Williams entered the home of his estranged wife and shot the man, who happens to be her boyfriend, in the right thigh and hand.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Officers responded to the shooting around 8:50 p.m., and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds.

During their investigation of the shooting, HPD learned that Williams entered the home of his estranged wife and shot the man, who happens to be her boyfriend, in the right thigh and hand. The boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Williams has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, according to the police department.

HPD says the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

