Gulfport tramway, pedestrian bridge ready to open

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Workers are putting the finishing pieces in place on the 1,100 foot tramway and pedestrian bridge over Highway 90 in Gulfport.

The crossover connects Jones Park with the Mississippi Aquarium and the Coast Transit Authority (CTA) parking garage.

We’re told the tramway could be in operation as early as next week. City leaders say they’ll announce a firm date and time later this week.

The walkway should help pedestrians with a much safer path across the busy highway, not only for events like Harbor Lights, but other area attractions as well.

